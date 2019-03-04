Filed Under:Hudson NH, Local TV, Texting While Driving

HUDSON, N.H. (CBS) — A 17-year-old Londonderry, N.H. girl was texting and driving when she hit a sign, went over a snowbank, and crashed into a gas pump Sunday night, police said.

Police said a 17-year-old girl from Londonderry, N.H. went over a snowbank and hit a gas pump Sunday night (Photo Courtesy: David Morin)

The Hudson N.H. Police and Fire Departments responded to the Hudson Mobile Mart around 8 p.m. for a reported crash. When they arrived, they saw a Nissan Versa, driven by Ashleigh Dahlstrom, up against a gas pump that had tipped over onto a Lincoln MKC.

“Dahlstrom drifted into the southbound lane, then off the paved portion of the road along the southbound lane of Derry Street. This caused Dahlstrom to strike the business sign for TD Bank North. Dahlstrom continued to travel off the roadway, over a snowbank and into the parking lot of the Hudson Mobile Mart where she struck a gas pump,” said a press release from police.

Police said a teenager was texting while driving when she hit a gas pump in Hudson, N.H. (Photo Courtesy: David Morin)

“An on scene investigation determined that Dahlstrom was texting and driving,” police said.

No one was injured.

Dahlstrom was cited for use of an electronic mobile device.

