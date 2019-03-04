



RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a murder in Randolph Monday night.

Justin Gaston, 32, of Randolph and Brockton, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Petipas Lane.

Gaston is described as black, with brown eyes and black hair. He’s 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He may be traveling in a dark colored SUV.

“The public is warned NOT TO APPROACH Gaston but instead to call 911 and report his whereabouts,” the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said in a statement late Monday night.

Police say the man who was shot and killed is known to Gaston and the incident was not random.