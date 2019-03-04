Filed Under:Justin Gaston, Randolph, Randolph Police


RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a murder in Randolph Monday night.

Justin Gaston, 32, of Randolph and Brockton, is wanted in connection with a fatal shooting on Petipas Lane.

Gaston is described as black, with brown eyes and black hair. He’s 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 210 pounds. He may be traveling in a dark colored SUV.

Justin Gaston (Image credit Norfolk DA)

“The public is warned NOT TO APPROACH Gaston but instead to call 911 and report his whereabouts,” the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said in a statement late Monday night.

Police say the man who was shot and killed is known to Gaston and the incident was not random.

