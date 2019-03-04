  • WBZ TVOn Air

RANDOLPH (CBS) – Police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous after a homicide in Randolph Monday night.

Justin Gaston, 32, of Randolph and Brockton, is wanted in connection with a homicide on Petipas Lane.

Gaston is described as a black male with brown eyes, black hair, 6 feet 3 inches tall, weighing approximately 210 pounds. He may be traveling in a dark colored SUV.

Justin Gaston (Image credit Norfolk DA)

“The public is warned NOT TO APPROACH Gaston but instead to call 911 and report his whereabouts,” the Norfolk County District Attorney’s office said in a statement late Monday night.

Police say the male victim is known to the suspect and the incident is not random.

