NORWELL (CBS) – Anna Hollander says she feels fortunate to be alive after she was attacked by an animal outside her Norwell home Sunday evening. “I’m healing. I’m fine. I’ll be all good,” the 16-year-old said.
Hollander was catching a breath of fresh air in her driveway along First Parish Road when she says she heard a snarl and then felt a bite from what looked like a coyote.
“I was like, this is it, game over kind of thing,” Hollander said. “But, as soon as I got up, I was like no. I’m not going to go out from a coyote.”
The teen says she shook her arm to remove the animal.
“I swung my arm around. It jumped off, ran. I called 911 and here I am now.”
Since then, Hollander has received more than a dozen rabies shots. Her wounds range from a puncture near her armpit to scratch and bite marks on her forearm.
In a post on Facebook, Norwell Police stated that a coyote or a fox approached the teen.
“Please be mindful of your pets and children and stay away from wildlife,” police wrote.
Hollander says she feels thankful that the animal did not attack her face or neck. Now, her family is taking extra precautions when they leave the house.
“The cat doesn’t go outside. The dog does not go out unattended, certainly doesn’t go out at night. Or the children,” her mother Tara Hollander joked.
Come on. A few scratches and a puncture wound compared to what a Domesticated Dog can do to you. Give me a break. Just another story making a mountain out of a mole hill. Does this girl even know that there has been only ONE fatality due to a Coyote attack comared to over 3 million Dog Bite victims each year? QUIT DEMONIZING THE COYOTE!!!
This is the second human attack in the past month. An elderly lady was fatally torn to pieces by coyotes in North Carolina last month. There are nearly daily attacks reported in the national media on pets and humans as urban coyotes roam suburban communities. These dangerous predators can be removed by Federal Trappers from the USDA, and it is the duty of public servants to make our communities safe from predator attacks.
This is why it’s always a good idea to trust but verify certain types of reporting. No coyote was involved in the NC animal attack.
From the article below:
“It’s unclear what animal attacked Hamilton, but officials are looking into whether “any domestic K9s in the area” were responsible.
DNA testing eliminated any wild animals indigenous to the area, officials said. Beaufort County is home to bears, alligators, and coyotes, the Charlotte Observer reported.”
https://www.nydailynews.com/news/national/ny-news-north-carolina-teacher-dead-after-animal-attack-20190218-story.html
I’m in 100% agreement with Robert here, in that spreading fear and misinformation serves no one. If it can’t be stated unequivocally what the animal was why work overtime to scare an uninformed and suggestive public?
I lived in upstate NY for almost twenty five years, during which I’ve witnessed and interacted with literally hundreds of coyotes, in all that time I or anyone that I knew was ever attacked or even bothered by a single coyote.
You should be ashamed of yourselves, this isn’t news, rather it’s the height of fear mongering and a complete embarrassment.