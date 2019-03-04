By Louisa Moller
NORWELL (CBS) – Anna Hollander says she feels fortunate to be alive after she was attacked by an animal outside her Norwell home Sunday evening. “I’m healing. I’m fine. I’ll be all good,” the 16-year-old said.

Hollander was catching a breath of fresh air in her driveway along First Parish Road when she says she heard a snarl and then felt a bite from what looked like a coyote.

“I was like, this is it, game over kind of thing,” Hollander said. “But, as soon as I got up, I was like no. I’m not going to go out from a coyote.”

The teen says she shook her arm to remove the animal.

“I swung my arm around. It jumped off, ran. I called 911 and here I am now.”

Since then, Hollander has received more than a dozen rabies shots. Her wounds range from a puncture near her armpit to scratch and bite marks on her forearm.

In a post on Facebook, Norwell Police stated that a coyote or a fox approached the teen.

“Please be mindful of your pets and children and stay away from wildlife,” police wrote.

Hollander says she feels thankful that the animal did not attack her face or neck. Now, her family is taking extra precautions when they leave the house.

“The cat doesn’t go outside. The dog does not go out unattended, certainly doesn’t go out at night. Or the children,” her mother Tara Hollander joked.

