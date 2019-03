NEEDHAM (CBS) – A snow plow hit a gas meter at a senior living center in Needham Monday morning, forcing a partial evacuation of the facility.

It happened just before 10 a.m. at the Wingate Nursing Facility on Gould Street.

More than 40 people were moved to another building as a precaution.

This gas meter was hit this morning by a plow causing a leak and evacuation at a senior living center in Needham. @wbz pic.twitter.com/m4CTj9NFsr — Gary Brode (@GaryBrodeNews) March 4, 2019

No injuries were reported. No further information is currently available.