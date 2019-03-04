



BOSTON (CBS) — A new large study should reassure parents there is no link between the measles, mumps, rubella vaccine, and autism.

Unfortunately, despite all of the evidence to the contrary, there are some parents who still worry that getting the shot will trigger autism in their children. This new study should finally put the issue to rest.

Researchers looked at more than a half million children born in Denmark over 10 years. They found absolutely no increased risk of developing autism after getting the MMR vaccine. They also found that even in children at risk, the vaccine did not trigger autism in those kids.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) has declared “vaccine hesitancy” as one of the top 10 threats to global health, and resistance to getting the MMR vaccine, specifically, has led to several recent measles outbreaks in the United States and abroad.