



BOSTON (CBS) — It has been a forgettable and disappointing season for the Boston Celtics. And in case you couldn’t tell, it’s getting to point guard Kyrie Irving.

Whether it’s his play on the floor or his cantankerous mood off of it, Irving has made it clear that he and the Celtics are not having much fun as they limp through the regular season. They hope all will be well as soon as the playoffs arrive next month, but with each loss, that seems more and more like wishful thinking.

And as the late-season losses pile up — the Celtics have now dropped seven of their last 10 — Irving is reportedly growing more and more disconnected with the team.

Irving was an MVP candidate to start the season, but as his attitude off the court has soured, his play on the floor has as well. While he’s still putting up his usual offensive numbers, the focus he had on the defensive end at the start of the year has all but disappeared. According to The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor, Irving has become “disengaged and detached” with the team:

These days, Irving plays lackadaisical defense, and unfocused offense. Sources around the team told me that Irving’s persona has changed, too: He’s become disengaged and detached from those around the team. There is talk that Irving’s friendships on the team start and end with Tatum, with whom he shares an agent. Two sources peg Irving’s change in demeanor to early February, around the time he was asked about the possibility of joining the New York Knicks next season. That’s when Irving infamously said he’d make the best decision for his family and that he didn’t “owe anybody [crap].” This induced panic among Boston fans. After all, it was a much different tune than the one Irving was singing in October 2018, when he told a gathering of Celtics season-ticket holders that he intended to re-sign with the team (multiple sources say that same commitment was expressed to his teammates).

That certainly doesn’t paint a promising picture for the Celtics, in the short- or long-term. They’ve relied on Irving as their leader throughout the season, and while he’s usually up to carrying that torch during games, he hasn’t been the best of leaders in the locker room. Those in-house issues are what may ultimately sink the Celtics when the postseason arrives.

And as for the long-term, it sounds more and more likely that Irving won’t be re-signing with the Celtics when he opts out of his deal on July 1. That would throw a wrench at Danny Ainge’s master plan, and likely open the door for a longer rebuild.

What’s been really grinding on Irving this season is the media’s focus on his future rather than the present, according to O’Connor. That much has been clear from Irving, who has said time and time again that he doesn’t want to discuss his upcoming free agency. But this is the NBA, and that’s really all anyone wants to talk about. It’s led to some contentious meetings with Irving and the media.

Sprinkle in all the Anthony Davis rumors and rumblings, with every one of Boston’s younger players reportedly available for the Pelicans in the offseason, and the Celtics locker room hasn’t been a very happy place this season. It has been a taxing campaign throughout, and it sounds like things are only getting worse as the season continues.