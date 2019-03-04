



NANTUCKET (CBS) – The sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey is scheduled to return to a Nantucket courtroom on Monday.

Spacey is not required to appear at the hearing. He was on Nantucket for his initial arraignment in January.

The actor is accused of groping a young man at the Club Car restaurant in 2016. Last week Spacey’s lawyers filed a motion asking for all credit card transactions from the bar that night.

The filing also asks for surveillance video and text messages.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the charges.