NANTUCKET (CBS) – The sexual assault case against actor Kevin Spacey is scheduled to return to a Nantucket courtroom on Monday.

Spacey is not required to appear at the hearing. He was on Nantucket for his initial arraignment in January.

Actor Kevin Spacey in Nantucket District Court on January 7, 2019. (Photo by Nicole Harnishfeger-Pool/Getty Images)

The actor is accused of groping a young man at the Club Car restaurant in 2016. Last week Spacey’s lawyers filed a motion asking for all credit card transactions from the bar that night.

The filing also asks for surveillance video and text messages.

Spacey has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

