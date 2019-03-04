  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Paul Burton
BOSTON (CBS) — A beloved basketball coach, mentor, and friend was gunned down in Dorchester this weekend. Friends of Kendric Price are heartbroken and confused. Police have no suspects yet.

“Its unbelievable, unfathomable that somebody with so much promise, somebody with such a great light could be gone so quickly and so tragically,” said Bill Willis, Kendric’s mentor.

Boston Police officer Bill Willis says Kendric Price had a big stature, a bigger smile and the biggest heart. The 32-year-old former Michigan basketball player and high school star was killed Saturday morning while at a party in Dorchester.

Kendric Price with friends. (Courtesy photo)

“His legacy is what he did for others,” Willis said.

Willis actually made a short film called the “The Last Shot” about the life story of Steven Odom, a Boston teen who was gunned down in 2007. Price had a lead role in the film.

Willis describes Price as a role model, even starting his own non-profit called Big Business Network, which teaches kids about business and investing. “He brought them to a bank,” Willis said. “What does this mean and what does it mean to save and invest.”

Kendric Price with students from his nonprofit. (Courtesy Photo)

Along with his non-profit, Price was also a basketball coach at Brooke Charter School where once again, he was a mentor to young people. He showed them the moves on the court but also how to be successful in life.

“He changed my life drastically,” Jamil Accime said.

Accime is a junior on the Brooke basketball team. He says Coach Price taught him not to take any shortcuts in life. “He’s not someone who plays around on the court, he wants the best from you and you can see that. Pushing you to work harder,” Accime said.

For Price, his game plan was one child at time.

“Some of those people you see in those pictures, they are going to go on and do great things,” Willis said.

Paul Burton

