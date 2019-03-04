



BOSTON (CBS) – A Lynn man says he’s lucky to be OK after snow came off a Boston overpass and struck his car windshield Monday morning.

Stanley Paul says he was just leaving Logan Airport’s Terminal A at about 11 a.m. when what he believes was a plow truck pushed snow off the overpass and into his path. He couldn’t slow down fast enough and the snow destroyed his windshield.

“A chunk of snow fell from an overpass and smashed my windshield,” Paul tweeted, sharing dashcam video of the incident. “It was freakin’ scary.”

Paul was able to drive home to Lynn, but will have to replace that windshield.

Logan Airport totaled 9.8 inches of snow, Boston’s biggest storm of the winter.