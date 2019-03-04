  • WBZ TVOn Air

Filed Under:Marty Walsh, Snow, Space savers


BOSTON (CBS) – Space savers are popping all over Boston as the city shovels out from its biggest snowstorm of the season. But they may not be there for long.

A space saver in South Boston (WBZ-TV)

“A snow emergency was not declared, so no space savers should have been utilized,” Mayor Marty Walsh’s office said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “As clean-up efforts continue citywide, spacesavers will be collected by our Waste Reduction Division during regularly scheduled neighborhood trash pick-up.”

Space savers are only allowed in Boston, excluding the South End, for 48 hours after a snow emergency expires.

South Boston saw 15.5 inches of snow from the storm.

