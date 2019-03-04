



BOSTON (CBS) – Space savers are popping all over Boston as the city shovels out from its biggest snowstorm of the season. But they may not be there for long.

“A snow emergency was not declared, so no space savers should have been utilized,” Mayor Marty Walsh’s office said in a statement to WBZ-TV. “As clean-up efforts continue citywide, spacesavers will be collected by our Waste Reduction Division during regularly scheduled neighborhood trash pick-up.”

Space savers are only allowed in Boston, excluding the South End, for 48 hours after a snow emergency expires.

South Boston saw 15.5 inches of snow from the storm.