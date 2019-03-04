



LEXINGTON (CBS) – Following the Boston area’s biggest winter storm of the season, police are once again telling drivers to clear the snow before they go.

A photo shared by Massachusetts State Police spokesman Dustin Fitch shows snow piled high on the roof of a Honda pulled over on Route 2 in Lexington Monday morning.

The agency tweeted out another picture of a snow-covered car and someone clearing snow from the top of a van after being pulled over.

#ClearSnowBEFOREyouGo What could go wrong? 🤦🏻‍♂️ Another storm ❄️ another safety message….for your safety and the safety of those around you, please clear it before you leave. #MAsnow #Wx #MAwx pic.twitter.com/IYb9lW4qPp — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) March 4, 2019

And in New Hampshire, State Police there shared a photo of an SUV they pulled over and reminded drivers about Jessica’s Law, named for a woman who was killed in a crash caused by ice falling from a tractor-trailer.

“Be responsible and clear all snow and ice from your vehicle,” police tweeted. “It could save a life.”

Driving today? Be responsible and clear all snow and ice from your vehicle… it could save a life. #NHSP #TroopA #JessicasLaw pic.twitter.com/lmqqBPTsXI — NHSP (@NH_StatePolice) March 4, 2019

Massachusetts drivers pulled over for having too much snow on their vehicle can face a fine of up to $200.