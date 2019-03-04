WEATHER ALERT:School Closings, Delays
BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots head coach Bill Belchick was a busy man at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, but he made sure to make time to pay a visit to Rich Eisen in the NFL Network’s broadcast booth over the weekend.

The head coach didn’t stop by for a chat, however. Belichick made an unexpected appearance while Eisen was on air to drop off a check for the broadcaster’s #RunRichRun campaign, which benefits St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Here’s how the scene played out on Sunday:

Solid move all around by Belichick, who has been donating to Eisen’s cause for years.

Belichick and his staff have been busy over the last week trying to figure out how to best use the 12 picks they have in the upcoming NFL Draft. But it was great to see the hooded one make time to drop off a generous gift that goes to a great cause.

