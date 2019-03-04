



BARNSTABLE (Hoodline) – It’s New England, so seafood is a staple. Everybody has their favorite spot for fried clams or a lobster roll, but we are specifically focusing in on Cape Cod’s largest town – Barnstable. If you find yourself mid-Cape with a seafood craving, here are some spots to try.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top rated seafood spots in Barnstable, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce.

1. Portside Tavern

Topping the list is Portside Tavern. Serving traditional American fare at 72 North St. in Hyannis, it’s the highest rated seafood spot in Barnstable, boasting 4.5 stars out of 459 reviews on Yelp.

2. Naked Oyster

Next up is Hyannis’ Naked Oyster, situated at 410 Main St. With four stars out of 359 reviews on Yelp, the bar and restaurant, offering New American bites and a few international favorites, has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Roadhouse Cafe

Also in Hyannis is another top choice: Roadhouse Cafe. Located at 488 South St. Yelpers give the steakhouse, serving surf and turf and more, four stars out of 183 reviews.

4. Osterville Fish, Too

Over in Barnstable, check out Osterville Fish, Too, which has earned four stars out of 100 reviews on Yelp. The casual eatery, offering fish and chips, boiled lobsters and more, is temporarily closed until May 1. But when the time comes, you can find it at 275 Mill Way.

5. Black Cat Harbor Shack

Finally, there’s Black Cat Harbor Shack, another Hyannis favorite with four stars out of 73 reviews. Stop by 159 Ocean St. to hit up the bayside seafood shack next time the urge strikes.