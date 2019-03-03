



BOSTON (CBS) — Preparations for Monday’s early morning storm were underway hours beforehand. Travel impacts during the morning commute were a key concern considering the storm’s timing.

The Commuter Rail and the MBTA are expected to run at a normal schedule Monday. Depending on the severity of the storm, buses may run on a snow schedule.

“Our goal is to minimize the storm’s impact on the commuter rail network and for our passengers who rely on this service,” said David Scorey, CEO and General Manager, Keolis in a written statement. “Passengers who plan to travel tomorrow should give themselves extra time to get to train stations and please use caution when boarding trains.”

Before and throughout the storm, the MBTA said they will be working to clear snow from platforms along with testing and utilizing switch heaters and snow plow trains.

Crews from the Department of Public Works were going to be out in full force as well. According to Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, around 7 p.m. Sunday, 70 pieces of equipment were pretreating city streets. As the snow hits, that number will increase to about 620.

Gov. Charlie Baker announced a delayed start for non-emergency executive branch workers. State offices will open at 11 a.m.

On Monday, March 4, jurors in Barnstable, Nantucket and Dukes Counties must report for service. Due to the predicted storm, all other first day jurors are cancelled. You do not need to reschedule. — Mass. Court Closings (@MACourtClosings) March 3, 2019

Multiple towns have closed or delayed the start of school Monday. Several towns also declared parking bans and snow emergencies.

Drivers on the Mass. Pike Sunday night had mixed feelings about the storm.

“It’s New England, you know, one day it’s beautiful, the next day it’s 20 degrees,” said one woman.

“I can’t wait for spring,” one man said. “But we just have to wait it out and see what the next month and a half holds for us.”