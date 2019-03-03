WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
WAYNE, Maine (CBS/AP) — A Brighton woman was killed Saturday night in a snowmobile crash in Maine.

The Maine Warden Service says 56-year-old Martha Carroll died when the snowmobile she was operating crashed into trees at a high rate of speed in Wayne on Saturday evening.

Officials say the crash happened on the west shore of Wilson Pond. Carroll was wearing a ski-type helmet.

A Maine snowmobile crash killed a Brighton woman. (Image Creidt: Maine Department Of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife)

The warden service it appears that inexperience, speed and alcohol are factors in the crash.

Authorities say Carroll’s death is the ninth snowmobile related fatality this season.

Last week Maine and New Hampshire officials urged caution after a series of serious snowmobile crashes in the region.

