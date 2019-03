BOSTON (CBS) — The following communities have announced snow emergencies and parking bans for the March 3-4 storm.

BELMONT: 12 a.m. Monday until further notice

BRAINTREE: 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Monday

FRAMINGHAM: 9 p.m. Sunday until 10 a.m. Monday

LOWELL: 6 p.m. Sunday until further notice

MEDFORD: 9 p.m. Sunday until further notice

SOMERVILLE: 8 p.m. Sunday until further notice

WAKEFIELD: 12 a.m. Monday until 12 p.m.