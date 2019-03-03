WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
BOSTON (CBS) – Expected to be one of the hottest names in free agency, Patriots defensive end Trey Flowers reportedly underwent a minor procedure at the start of the offseason.

ESPN reported on Sunday that Flowers is rehabbing from shoulder surgery that is “not considered serious.” The report indicates Flowers’ procedure was “more of a cleanup.”

Flowers is expected to draw plenty of attention on the open market. According to recent reports the Miami Dolphins, led by Flowers’ former defensive coach Brian Flores, are considered front runners for his services.

Flowers led New England with sacks for the past three years. He had 7.5 in 2018.

The legal tampering period for free agency is March 11-13. Free agency officially begins at 4 p.m. on March 13.

