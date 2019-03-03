Comments (2)
BOSTON (CBS) – Money was on the mind this week on Keller at Large.
WBZ-TV political analyst Jon Keller was joined by State House News reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy. The panel started by discussing the current fiscal state of Massachusetts.
The panel also discussed the sticky situation surrounding the Everett casino, which is scheduled to open this summer.
Keller At Large Part 2
Keller asked Lannan if she believes the casino will open despite a host of recent controversies facing the Massachusetts Gaming Commission.
“I think so. I think all signs point to forging ahead,” Lannan predicted.
Of course Wynn will get his casino. That was the whole point of getting Deval Patrick elected governor (1st act was casino legislation), destroying the career and taking the freedom of Sal Dimase, the phony casino commission put in to award a licence to Wynn, the constant Wynn puff pieces in the Globe (his “close ties” to Boston — even thought he was not born here, never lived here, did not go to school here).