



BOSTON (CBS) — A steady stream of people went to the Correia household in Dorchester Sunday. It seemed the community wanted to show Jassy Correia‘s relatives that they were not alone in mourning her death.

Maria Barbosa was among the visitors. “We’ve all got to pray together and support one another the best we can, to have the strength. Death is real, but the way it happened is hard,” she said.

Correia was last seen alive early Feb. 24 leaving a nightclub in Boston’s Theater District. According to United States Attorney Andrew Lelling, Louis Coleman is seen on surveillance video carrying Correia’s body into his Providence apartment around 4:30 a.m. that morning. Correia is never seen leaving the building.

Coleman is now charged with kidnapping resulting in death and will appear in federal court.

“I can’t tell you how upsetting this is as I’ve talked to folks across the city. Everyone has loved ones in their family, daughters, nieces — and this is just a horrible tragedy for the family,” said Boston Police Commissioner William Gross Sunday.

The Correia family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Jassy’s daughter. As of Sunday night, over $130,000 had been raised.