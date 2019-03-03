



BOSTON (CBS) — Surrounded by family and friends, the mother of a former Dorchester basketball star and aspiring community leader Kendric Price said her 23-year-old son had so much to live for.

Police said Price died after being shot on Greenwood Street early Saturday morning.

“Kendric was a visionary and he just wanted to, he wanted to do things, he wanted to change the world and he tried,” said Carol Price about her son. “He is just a humble giant who wanted to love and help everybody.”

The shooting occurred just down the street from where the Price family lives. “This is the street he grew up on. It’s heartbreaking to think of Kendric being not with us. He didn’t deserve that,” Carol said.

The mother of Kendric Price speaks about the loss of her son who was fatally shot in Dorchester yesterday. “He was a visionary who wanted to change the world” #wbz pic.twitter.com/lm6uNEPk61 — Paul Burton (@PaulWBZ) March 3, 2019

Her son loved the game of basketball. “I used to have to go up to the basketball court to find him and his friends would hide him because they knew when he left, the ball left. He just loved the game of basketball,” said Carol.

After racking up several top high school awards, Price even went on to play Division 1 basketball at the Unversity of Michigan. He later became an assistant coach for the UMass Boston Men’s basketball team and most recently, the Brook Charter School.

His mother said his greatest passion was the non-profit he started: Big Business Network which teaches kids about business and investing.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with the shooting that killed Price. Carol hopes that changes soon.

She also hopes Kendric’s legacy will live on. “Big Business Network was his baby. We intend to keep that alive so Kendric’s dreams won’t die,” Carol said.