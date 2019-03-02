NORWELL (CBS) — Norwell police arrested two people for sex trafficking Saturday. Xiangmei Eckhardt and Robert Eckhardt were arrested at their home in Malden.

Their arrest warrants were obtained after Platinum Body Works Spa on Washington Street was searched by police on Feb. 20.

Both Eckhardts were charged with trafficking of a person for sexual servitude and deriving support from prostitution. Robert was also charged with misleading an officer.

The Old Colony Police Anti-Crime Task Force (OCPAC), detectives from Marshfield and Hanover, and Malden police all assisted in the investigation and arrest.