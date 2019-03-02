WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMRansom
    9:00 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PM48 Hours
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMPhantom Gourmet
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Eleanor H. Porter, New Hampshire, Pollyanna

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire House has passed a bill that celebrates a children’s literary heroine.

The bill would proclaim the second Saturday in June as “Pollyanna of Littleton, New Hampshire, Recognition Day.”

(Photo credit: Littleton, N.H., Public Library)

The 1913 best-selling novel “Pollyanna” was written by Eleanor H. Porter, a Littleton resident, about an orphan with an optimistic outlook on life.

A bronze sculpture depicting the character is on the lawn of the Littleton Public Library, and the town holds a festival every summer dedicated to her.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s