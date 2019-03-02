WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
RYE, N.H. (CBS) – The Seacoast Science Center’s Marine Mammal Rescue Team is trying to save a young seal and hoping he’s a fighter.

This seal was rescued in Rye, New Hampshire on Feb. 26, 2019. (Photo credit: SSC Marine Mammal Rescue)

The harp seal was seen in New Castle, New Hampshire, around Feb. 20, and was very healthy. However, by Feb. 26, when he was rescued from the parking lot at Rye Harbor, New Hampshire, he had lost weight and had parasites, labored breathing and bleeding wounds on his left hip and the right side of his neck.

The rescue team was able to match the spot pattern on his coat, so know they know the seal in New Castle and the one in Rye was the same seal.

The seal has been transported to a rehabilitation facility.

