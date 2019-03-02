



BOSTON (CBS) — A man was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting in Dorchester early Saturday morning. Police responded to Greenwood Street around 3 a.m.

“On arrival, officers located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds,” said police.

“The Boston Police Department is actively reviewing the facts and circumstances surrounding this incident.”

The victim has not been publicly identified yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470, the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS, or text ‘TIP’ to 27463.

The Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team also offers free, private support 24 hours a day. Call 617-431-0125 or visit BPHC.org/trauma.