WEATHER ALERT:More Snow To Come Late Sunday
  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCollege Basketball
    2:00 PMCollege Basketball
    4:00 PMCollege Basketball
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Marka27, Massachusetts, Muralist, Nova, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo


March 2, 2019
If you live in New England, you have probably seen some of his massive murals, which beautify different parts of the region. This week on Centro, we are excited to feature the amazing work of local artist Victor Quiñonez, better known as “Marka27”. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the talented muralist about his work, why he wanted to be an artist, what inspires him to create these grand masterpieces and his future goals!

Watch Centro In Spanish:

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION
MURALIST – VICTOR QUIÑONEZ
“Marka27”
www.marka27.com
Social Media:
@Marka27
@streettheorygallery
Email: m27designs@gmail.com

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Yadires Nova-Salcedo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s