March 2, 2019
If you live in New England, you have probably seen some of his massive murals, which beautify different parts of the region. This week on Centro, we are excited to feature the amazing work of local artist Victor Quiñonez, better known as “Marka27”. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with the talented muralist about his work, why he wanted to be an artist, what inspires him to create these grand masterpieces and his future goals!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro
MURALIST – VICTOR QUIÑONEZ
“Marka27”
www.marka27.com
@Marka27
@streettheorygallery
Email: m27designs@gmail.com
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.