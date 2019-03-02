



BOSTON, MA (CBS) – Boston Police are stepping up patrols in the downtown area, one week after 23-year-old of Jassy Correia disappeared after celebrating her birthday at Venu Nightclub.

“Just as a woman, it just reminds me I need to be conscious wherever I’m going,” said Olivia Murray, who’s visiting from Atlanta.

Correia’s body was found days later, police say, in the trunk of a man’s car in Delaware. The chilling details have many women, like Murray and her friends, on high alert.

“You go out with four people, you come back with four people,” said Jordan Vaughn, of Baltimore. “If you don’t know who it is, don’t let your friends leave with them.”

Louis Coleman, III, was arrested Thursday in Delaware in connection to Correia’s disappearance and charged with concealing a crime and mutilating a dead body.

Boston Police Commissioner William Gross says the city has now stepped up patrols downtown to keep club-goers safe. He’s also encouraging people to look out for themselves and for others.

“There are predators out there and they prey on our loved ones, so our motivation is to send a clear message as well that it’s not going to be tolerated,” said Commissioner Gross.

Many women, like Murray, tell us this tragedy serves as a painful reminder to always be aware of your surroundings.

“Although the police, there are certain security measures that one can take, I think it really just comes down to being aware of your own surroundings because there’s only so much the police can do.”