



BOSTON (Hoodline) – For many the music lover, there is nothing like the sound spun on vinyl. While digital downloads may now be the norm, if you know where to look you can score a solid selection of old school records. Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top vinyl record sources in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you’re in the market for vinyl records.

1. Tres Gatos

Photo: cristina r./Yelp

Topping the list is Tres Gatos. Located at 470 Centre St. (between Boylston Street and Huntington Avenue) in Jamaica Plain, the tapas bar and wine bar, which offers vinyl records and more, is the highest rated vinyl record spot in Boston, boasting four stars out of 452 reviews on Yelp.

2. In Your Ear Records

Photo: taya a./Yelp

Next up is Allston’s In Your Ear Records, situated at 957 Commonwealth Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 72 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score music and dvds and vinyl records has proven to be a local favorite.

3. Newbury Comics

Photo: voravut r./Yelp

Back Bay’s Newbury Comics, located at 348 Newbury St. (between Hereford Street and Massachusetts Avenue), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score comic books, music and DVDs and vinyl records four stars out of 190 reviews.

4. Deep Thoughts JP

Photo: nick c./Yelp

Over in Jamaica Plain, check out Deep Thoughts JP, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp. You can find the spot to score vinyl records and more at 138B South St. (between Boynton Street and Metcalf Court).