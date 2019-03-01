



FOXBORO (CBS) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft’s name was reportedly among those floated by Donald Trump supporters who are looking for someone to raise enormous amounts of cash for the president’s re-election effort.

Politico reports that Trump hopes to raise $1 billion for 2020, but a nationwide search hasn’t yet found “a high-wattage leader who can cajole millionaire and billionaire donors to fork over huge sums.”

“Super PAC organizers at one point came up with a roster of around two dozen names that included Robert Kraft, who was never seriously considered but was quashed anyway after the New England Patriots owner — a fixture at the president’s Mar-a-Lago resort — was charged with soliciting prostitution,” the article states.

Kraft pleaded not guilty to prostitution charges on Thursday. Jupiter, Florida police say Kraft was caught in the act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa on video, but he denies doing anything illegal.

Trump and Kraft are longtime friends. The owner was a guest at the president’s inauguration festivities and rode aboard Air Force One in 2017.

“Well it’s very sad. I was very surprised to see it,” Trump said last week in response to a reporter’s question about Kraft’s charges. “He’s proclaimed his innocence totally. But I’m very surprised to see it.”