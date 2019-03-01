



BOSTON (CBS) — Nobody knows just how impactful Trey Flowers is quite like Brian Flores. It’s no surprise, then, to learn that he and the Dolphins are hoping to sign the defensive end in free agency.

And according to one report, the Dolphins appear to be the favorites at this moment.

Tony Pauline of the website DraftAnalyst.com reported that “the word in Indianapolis is that the Miami Dolphins are the front runners for top-rated pass rusher Trey Flowers at this point.”

The 25-year-old Flowers is expected to earn a rather large payday this year, after he recorded 7.5 sacks, 20 quarterback hits, three forced fumbles, and 57 total tackles in 2018. He also recorded two sacks and five quarterback hits in the Patriots’ run to a Super Bowl championship.

The numbers with Flowers are never gaudy, but his impact is something that’s been easy to see and appreciate over the last three years. It’s that reason that some Patriots fans might have held out hope that other teams might not value Flowers the same way the Patriots might, thus leading to him re-signing with the Patriots.

Trey Flowers sack to take Kansas City out of FG range! Huge play. pic.twitter.com/WqMAWIDi7R — #NobodyDied (@ftbeard_17) January 23, 2019

Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) threatens with the jab step causing the OL to be out of balance & "open the door". Flowers missed with the slap, but never gave up on his rush. His efforts were rewarded with a sack! One of the most underrated pass rushers in the NFL! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/v4bY1v7oyv — DLineVids (@DLineVids) January 29, 2019

Trey Flowers (@III_Flowers) with the stab/club. – The stab makes OL believe power, e.g., long arm, but the hand is quickly taken away, causing them to be off-balance. – The club further off-balances the OL, clears their hands & provides a path to sack the QB! #Pats pic.twitter.com/08sLyhC3HO — DLineVids (@DLineVids) November 5, 2018

"Trey Flowers is the Patriot's best defensive lineman because he's so technically and fundamentally sound." #ProHogs – @ESPNBooger pic.twitter.com/qHbNZy0GOT — Hit That Line (@HitThatLineAR) October 30, 2018

Trey Flowers plays this cut block perfectly. Strikes with his hands & keeps the blocker off his legs by pressing the blocker down to the ground. Knocks the pass down too! #Patriots pic.twitter.com/e1WLzCLIPK — DLineVids (@DLineVids) October 30, 2018

Yet Flores, who coached the Patriots’ linebackers since 2016 and who ran the defense in 2018, knows and appreciates Flowers’ value — both as a pass rusher and in the run game. Thus, the Dolphins being in hot pursuit of Flowers makes quite a bit of sense.

This is, of course, just one report, and there’s sure to be all sorts of whispers flying around Indianapolis during combine week.

Free agency begins in the NFL on March 13 at 4 p.m. Teams can place the franchise tag on players up until March 5, though the Patriots aren’t expected to use the tag on Flowers.