



BOSTON (CBS) — After winning the Super Bowl, the Patriots’ coaching staff has undergone some significant changes. A new name can now be added to that list: character coach Jack Easterby.

The Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti and Ben Volin reported that Easterby — “one of Bill Belichick’s closest confidants” — is leaving the Patriots. His contract expired at the end of the 2018 season, according to the report.

The report also notes that the prostitution charges against Robert Kraft in the past week impacted Easterby’s decision to pursue other opportunities.

“Easterby felt his time with the team had run its course, and the Kraft situation does not sit well with him, according to league sources,” the report stated.

Though Easterby didn’t coach the X’s and O’s with Patriots players, he was a revered member of the staff.

A Patriots.com feature story from November on Easterby noted:

“You don’t have to search long to find Easterby. He might actually find you first. He’s in the locker room, the weight room, the meeting room. He’s on the team plane, on the road whenever the team travels, and on almost every Patriot’s Favorite-Person-They’ve-Ever-Met List.”

Easterby joined the Patriots when they were dealing with the aftermath of Aaron Hernandez’s arrest for murder charges. This past season, he was tasked with being a close mentor to Josh Gordon, as the receiver tried to deal with his addiction issues.

Easterby also served as the team chaplain, leading Bible study sessions. The Globe report said that Easterby “became a part of Belichick’s inner circle and one of the most important executives in the building, on a par with director of player personnel Nick Caserio.”

The Patriots’ coaching staff lost defensive play caller Brian Flores (head coach, Dolphins), wide receivers coach Chad O’Shea (offensive coordinator, Dolphins), assistant QBs coach Jerry Schuplinski (same job title, Dolphins), defensive line coach Brendan Daly (D-line/run game coordinator, Chiefs), and cornerbacks coach Josh Boyer (cornerbacks coach/passing game coordinator, Dolphins).