



SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A new Dr. Seuss book is set to be released this fall, 28 years after the death of the renowned children’s author and illustrator. “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum” is based on a manuscript and illustrations found in Theodor Geisel’s California home in 2013.

Publisher Random House describes the Springfield native’s new work as a book “about creating and experiencing art. . . and how we all see the world in different ways.” An affable horse takes readers through an art museum featuring famous equine artworks by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock. There are also cameo appearances by famous Dr. Seuss characters Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and Horton the Elephant.

Illustrator Andrew Joyner completed Geisel’s unfinished art. The manuscript for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” which has a Sept. 3 release date, was discovered next to the manuscript for 2015 bestseller “What Pet Should I Get?” The first printing will have 250,000 copies.

Geisel died in 1991. A museum devoted to his work opened in Springfield in 2017.