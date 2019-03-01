WEATHER ALERT:Significant Snow Saturday, Second Storm Late Sunday
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Dr. Seuss


SPRINGFIELD (CBS) – A new Dr. Seuss book is set to be released this fall, 28 years after the death of the renowned children’s author and illustrator. “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum” is based on a manuscript and illustrations found in Theodor Geisel’s California home in 2013.

Publisher Random House describes the Springfield native’s new work as a book “about creating and experiencing art. . . and how we all see the world in different ways.” An affable horse takes readers through an art museum featuring famous equine artworks by the likes of Pablo Picasso and Jackson Pollock. There are also cameo appearances by famous Dr. Seuss characters Cat in the Hat, the Grinch and Horton the Elephant.

Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum (Image credit: Random House)

Illustrator Andrew Joyner completed Geisel’s unfinished art. The manuscript for “Dr. Seuss’s Horse Museum,” which has a Sept. 3 release date, was discovered next to the manuscript for 2015 bestseller “What Pet Should I Get?” The first printing will have 250,000 copies.

Geisel died in 1991. A museum devoted to his work opened in Springfield in 2017.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s