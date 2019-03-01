



BOSTON (CBS) – Louis Coleman, the man accused of kidnapping young mother Jassy Correia in Boston, is expected to be brought back to New England Friday.

Coleman was arrested Thursday afternoon in Delaware on a fugitive charge after state police there pulled his car over on a highway. He was arraigned at midnight, according to a Delaware court system spokesperson, and charged as a “fugitive from another state.” Coleman waived his right to an extradition hearing.

He is currently being held at the Howard Young Correctional Center in Wilmington, Delaware where police from Rhode Island are expected to pick him up and bring him back to Providence Friday.

Coleman, 32, has a condominium in Providence. Detectives searched that complex on Chestnut Street for hours Thursday, in connection with Correia’s disappearance.

She was last seen alive early Sunday morning leaving the Venu nightclub in Boston’s Theater District, where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday with friends.

Boston Police say Coleman kidnapped her. After he was arrested Thursday, Correia’s family said her body was found in the trunk of Coleman’s car. Boston Police confirmed a body was discovered, but said they are waiting for a positive identification.

According to WPRI-TV, Providence police have obtained surveillance video showing a person believed to be Coleman carrying Correia into the Chestnut Street building. The video then shows the man leaving the apartment with two suitcases. Correia was not seen leaving the building and sources told WPRI she was not found inside Coleman’s apartment.

“We conducted a search warrant of the apartment here, inside 95 Chestnut, but I cannot talk about the details about what was uncovered,” Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements Jr. told reporters Thursday “We are treating it as a homicide investigation.”

Police said Coleman was not previously known to them. Correia’s family said they did not know him either.

The Correia family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Jassy’s two-year-old daughter.

“The pain that we feel as a city right now is real as we mourn the loss of a young life that was taken too soon. My heart breaks for Jassy’s family and friends, and her young daughter,” Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said in a tweet Friday.

Coleman worked at Raytheon in Portsmouth, Rhode Island and has a master’s degree from California State University in Long Beach. There has been no comment from the company or the university.