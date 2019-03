BOSTON (CBS) – The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office says the arrest of Louis Coleman, the man accused of kidnapping Jassy Correia in Boston, has generated a number of calls to the State Police unit investigating a series of unsolved rapes and murders in Brockton dating back to 2013.

A composite sketch was created using DNA taken from five crime scenes. In 2014, the bodies of two women were found in the woods. Three other women reported being raped. The DNA in all the cases matched.

The computer generated sketch of the suspect in the Brockton crimes is based on a genetic profile to predict the suspect’s likely appearance, not witness accounts, and it was not based on a specific age.

At this point it is not clear if Coleman was in the area at the time the Brockton crimes were committed. It appears during part of the time he was in graduate school in California and did not take a job with Raytheon until 2017.

Boston Police say Coleman kidnapped Correia last weekend. Correia’s family said her body was found in the trunk of Coleman’s car when he was arrested in Delaware on Thursday.