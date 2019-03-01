



BOSTON (CBS) – A member of Louis Coleman’s family is speaking only to WBZ, telling the I-Team the crimes he is accused of are something they could never have imagined him doing.

“Growing up he was always (someone) that everyone wanted to be like, he had all the games, all the toys, he grew up in a nice house,” Coleman’s family member told WBZ.

He says he grew up with Coleman and he comes from a good family and has a Master’s Degree in physics.

“I have no idea what could have got him in this situation,” he said.

Louis Coleman is accused of kidnapping young mother Jassy Correia in Boston. He was arrested in Delaware and is expected to be brought back to Rhode Island to face charges of concealing a crime and mutilating a dead body.

“As soon as I saw that information, you feel bad that it’s happening to your family, but as for him, I don’t really feel too bad, you know I feel sorry for the girl, her family, my own family, his parents,” he said.

He says his entire family is in shock. They never saw any signs or any indication that he could be violent or that he had any mental health issues.

“He was a good honest guy as far as I knew,” he said. “Clearly he wasn’t telling the truth to everybody, I don’t even think he was arrested before.”