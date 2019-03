BERWICK, Maine (CBS) — One firefighter is dead and four firefighters were injured while battling flames midday Friday in Berwick, Maine. The fire started around 11:15 a.m. at an apartment complex on Bell Street.

The four injured firefighters were treated at the hospital and released. Crews from more than a dozen towns assisted in fighting the fire.

The neighborhood is heavily populated, WGME reported. At the fire’s height, black smoke could be seen from a distance.