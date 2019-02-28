WORCESTER (CBS) – A Worcester man was arrested Wednesday after police say he pointed a shotgun at a high school student and yelled for him to “Get off my block!”

Officers were called to Bermans Street around 6:20 p.m. When police arrived they found the suspect sticking his head out a second floor window.

A perimeter was established around the apartment. Police determined the teenager was safe and no one had been injured.

The suspect, identified as Kevin Progri, 20, was ordered to come out the front door with his hands up. He complied and was arrested.

When they entered Progri’s apartment, officers say they found a shotgun, shells, and body armor.

Police said their investigation showed that Progri threatened the teenager after he took the bus home from a high school after-school program. The student was walking to his house when he saw Progri near the corner of Carlisle and Berkmans streets.

Progri faces charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, use of a firearm in a felony, and use of body armor in a felony. He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Worcester District Court.