



BOSTON (CBS) – This “in like a lion” thing is getting old. I love a good snowstorm like anyone else but by the time March comes around who needs it? All the ski areas have plenty of snow…the snowblowers got a good enough workout with the “flurry” of February mini-storms. The days are getting longer, daylight saving time and the vernal equinox are within sight and spring soccer and baseball teams will soon be hitting the fields (hopefully).

After an easy-breezy winter, Mother Nature decides to wake up now? Is this some cruel joke? Nope, it is just classic New England winter…not over until it’s over and as you know, it certainly isn’t over on March 1.

So here we go again…We are tracking not 1, but 2 potential storms this weekend.

Let’s take them one at a time…

Storm #1

This is a very small, compact storm and another quick mover. Unlike most of our recent storms though, this one will be juicy. Big question is, will most of the precipitation be just offshore or will its shield of heavy snow creep northward into southeast Massachusetts.

Timing: The shield of snow (and some rain) pivots northward after midnight Friday night. By 7am Saturday it should be snowing in most of Southern New England with some rain possibly over Nantucket and the Outer Cape.

Heaviest precipitation will be over southeast MA, tapering quickly north and west of Boston. It zips along very quickly, already tapering off by Saturday afternoon…done by Saturday evening.

Snow Amounts: 3-6” from Boston through the South Shore including Norfolk, Plymouth and Bristol counties…some mixing with rain and milder temperatures may cause snow amounts to drop off over parts of the Cape and Islands. 1-3” north and west of Boston, the farther away from the storm, the lower the snow totals. Just some flurries in Western MA, Central and Northern New England.

Storm #2

Much more potential with the second storm…this could be our first “real storm” of the season! All the snow events in the last few months have come from small, weak disturbances (hard to call them storms) and featured very little wind or other typical winter storm impacts apart from the ice or snow. The trick with this one is the track. This will be a borderline rain vs snow scenario. Plenty of precipitation to go around, but the difference of just 50-100 miles in where the storm’s center travels will ultimately determine who gets a bunch of snow versus plain ol’ rain. At this point it is just too early to tell. Odds favor Coastal locations (including Boston) being mainly rain. The farther inland you go, the higher the risk of snow. But where does that line end up? Time will tell. Bottom line, this storm could easily produce the highest snow totals from any storm thus far this year in many areas. Strong wind gusts may also be a secondary impact near the coast and over the Cape and Islands. Nor’easter? Could be…

Timing: Mainly during the overnight hours of Sunday night into Monday morning. Another fast moving storm, in and out of here in about 12 hours.

Snow Amounts: Too early to tell…but potential for a foot of snow somewhere.

Other concerns: As mentioned above, damaging wind gusts could be a factor particularly along the Coast/Cape. Thankfully tides are astronomically low, so not much concern for coastal flooding.

Searching for Spring? Don’t look at our 7 day forecast. Next week looks downright cold. We will spend most of the week with high in the 20s and lows in the teens. As our typical (average) highs climb into the 40s, it seems Mother Nature has no plans for a spring preview anytime soon.