



BOSTON (CBS) – We’re waking up to a fresh 2-to-4 inches of snow Thursday morning across southern New England. Roads are snow covered and treacherous in spots as of this writing, but I anticipate steady improvement over the next several hours.

The best piece of advice I can give you is to wait as long as you can to head out the door this morning. That way, crews can continue to plow and treat the roads.

Snow will taper over the next couple of hours, to just leftover flurries by 7 a.m. There won’t be much additional accumulation aside from a coating to perhaps a half-inch. As breaks of sun come out, we will get a bit of melting Thursday, but more Friday as temperatures will climb into the upper 30’s.

After that, we have a tricky forecast.

We’re watching several chances for storms, the first of which comes during the day on Saturday and, right on its heels, another storm threat late Sunday and early Monday.

There is a lot of noise in the atmosphere during this time frame, but it appears the most significant storm could end up being the Sunday night one. The timing, track and precipitation type all still remain in question. Stay tuned for updates in the next 24-to-48 hours.