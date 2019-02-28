



BOSTON (CBS) – An Arizona man has pleaded guilty in connection to the 2017 posting of threats to bomb Harvard University and shoot attendees at the Black Commencement event.

In May 2017, Nicholas Zuckerman, 24, commented on a Harvard Instagram post, “If the blacks only ceremony happens, then I encourage violence and death at it. I’m thinking two automatics with extendo clips. Just so no n***** gets away.”

He then commented “#bombharvard” on other users’ posts 11 times in four minutes. The posts were reported to Harvard University Police, who reported the posts to federal authorities.

Zuckerman pleaded guilty to two counts of transmitting in interstate and foreign commerce a threat to injure the person of another. He will be sentenced in May.