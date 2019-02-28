BOSTON (CBS) – Police have arrested a man for allegedly biting another man on the arm at North Station — apparently for no reason.

On Thursday, a man showed police a bleeding human bite mark on his arm and pointed out a man, later identified as Edwin Meleciano, 34, of Dorchester, as the man who bit him. The victim said he didn’t know why he was bitten, but added the Meleciano had been harassing him on the platform.

Transit police saw dried blood on Meleciano’s lower lip and arrested him. Meleciano was described as “uncooperative and boisterous towards the officers.”

The victim was transported by Boston EMS for evaluation and treatment.