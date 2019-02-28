By Michael Hurley, CBS Boston
BOSTON (CBS) — This just in: quarterback Kyler Murray? He’s not tall, folks. In fact, if one were so inclined, one could even say this: he is short.
That has been known for quite some time, but it’s nevertheless a major sports story across the country today, because Murray was officially measured at the NFL scouting combine.
Though Murray was listed at 5-foot-10 in college, there was some intrigue and speculation that he’d measure in either slightly shorter at the combine. But on Thursday, Murray was measured at 5-foot-10 and 1/8 of an inch.
That height marks the shortest a quarterback has been measured at the combine since 2003. He’s a half-inch shorter than Russell Wilson’s official measurement.
It wasn’t all bad news on the size front, though, for the potential top pick of the draft, as he weighed in at 207 pounds and was measured with some decently big hands at 9 1/2 inches.
So he’s got that going for him.
Also — Murray won’t be throwing at the combine. So his tape from Oklahoma will be all that NFL scouts have to see when it comes to the throws of the 5-foot-10 and 1/8 Murray.
Anyway, lots of people around the country are sure to make a big deal about Murray’s measurements. It will be discussed and dissected on every football show on every network, and people will say things like, “YOU CAN’T WIN WITH A QUARTERBACK THAT SHORT!” or “HE’S SHORT BUT HE’S GOT BIG HANDS!” or “BUT BUT BUT RUSSELL WILSON AND DREW BREES!” or “I DON’T KNOW WHAT WE’RE YELLING ABOUT!”
It’s going to be awesome.
We’ll see if it matters come late April, when the Arizona Cardinals will be on the clock with the first overall pick.