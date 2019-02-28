



BOSTON (CBS) — This just in: quarterback Kyler Murray? He’s not tall, folks. In fact, if one were so inclined, one could even say this: he is short.

That has been known for quite some time, but it’s nevertheless a major sports story across the country today, because Murray was officially measured at the NFL scouting combine.

Though Murray was listed at 5-foot-10 in college, there was some intrigue and speculation that he’d measure in either slightly shorter at the combine. But on Thursday, Murray was measured at 5-foot-10 and 1/8 of an inch.

That height marks the shortest a quarterback has been measured at the combine since 2003. He’s a half-inch shorter than Russell Wilson’s official measurement.

It wasn’t all bad news on the size front, though, for the potential top pick of the draft, as he weighed in at 207 pounds and was measured with some decently big hands at 9 1/2 inches.

A little more context for Kyler Murray's #NFLCombine measurements … Murray is heavier than Russell Wilson was at the 2012 combine and his hands measured larger than Baker Mayfield's did at last year's combine. pic.twitter.com/zXCXxvmP4e — NFL Draft (@NFLDraft) February 28, 2019

KYLER MURRAY

Height; 5-10 1/8

Weight: 207 pounds

Hand size: 9 1/2 RUSSELL WILSON

Height: 5-10 5/8

Weight: 204

Hand size: 10 1/4 inches BAKER MAYFIELD

Height: 6’0 5/8

Weight: 215

Hand size: 9 1/4 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 28, 2019

So he’s got that going for him.

Also — Murray won’t be throwing at the combine. So his tape from Oklahoma will be all that NFL scouts have to see when it comes to the throws of the 5-foot-10 and 1/8 Murray.

Adding to this: Kyler Murray has told teams he doesn’t plan to participate in any drills or testing at the combine. Is doing medical and interviews here. Plan is to work out at his pro day instead. Teams expected this. https://t.co/5J8MECenGN — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 28, 2019

Anyway, lots of people around the country are sure to make a big deal about Murray’s measurements. It will be discussed and dissected on every football show on every network, and people will say things like, “YOU CAN’T WIN WITH A QUARTERBACK THAT SHORT!” or “HE’S SHORT BUT HE’S GOT BIG HANDS!” or “BUT BUT BUT RUSSELL WILSON AND DREW BREES!” or “I DON’T KNOW WHAT WE’RE YELLING ABOUT!”

It’s going to be awesome.

We’ll see if it matters come late April, when the Arizona Cardinals will be on the clock with the first overall pick.