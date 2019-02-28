TYNGSBOROUGH (CBS) – Police are looking for a man who escaped from a minimum security prison in New Hampshire.

Police say Jeffrey William Groulx, 45, was serving time at Concord (N.H.) State Prison for an armed robbery in Massachusetts. He was eligible for release next year.

According to police, Groulx was last seen in Tyngsboro on Saturday and was walking in the direction of Chelmsford and Lowell.

He was seen with dark hair (tapered on the sides), wearing grey sweatpants, a red hooded sweatshirt under a black jacket, black sneakers and a dark (possibly blue) backpack.

Police said Groulx has ties to Lowell, Westford Winchendon and New Hampshire.

If you see Groulx, police said, do not try to detain him. Call the DOC Fugitive Apprehension Unit at 508-473-9509, Captain Wright at 774-292-2823 or local or state police.