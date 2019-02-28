



BOSTON (CBS) – Family and friends of a missing young mother are desperately seeking help in their search for her.

They say Jassy Correia was last seen leaving the Venu nightclub in the Theater District late Saturday night, where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Boston police say Correia left the club with a man just after midnight. A short time later she was spotted getting into a car with him in the area of Tremont and Herald streets.

Investigators are now looking for that car, believed to be a red Nissan Altima. They also released surveillance video showing that man walking down the sidewalk. They’re calling him a person of interest in the case and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Correia’s cousin told WBZ-TV Thursday that friends and family do not recognize him.

Correia didn’t show up to pick up her two-year old daughter Sunday and she didn’t answer any phone calls or text messages. Friends and family filed a missing persons report Monday. They hung missing person posters outside of the Venu nightclub Thursday morning, hoping to generate leads in the case.

Correia, who is approximately 5-foot 3-inches tall, was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.