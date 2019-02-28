  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMWBZ News
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Anna Meiler, Boston Police Department, Jassy Correia


BOSTON (CBS) – Family and friends of a missing young mother are desperately seeking help in their search for her.

They say Jassy Correia was last seen leaving the Venu nightclub in the Theater District late Saturday night, where she had been celebrating her 23rd birthday.

Jassy Correia (Photo credit: Boston Police)

Boston police say Correia left the club with a man just after midnight. A short time later she was spotted getting into a car with him in the area of Tremont and Herald streets.

Jassy Correia (R) the night she was last seen (Image credit BPD)

Investigators are now looking for that car, believed to be a red Nissan Altima. They also released surveillance video showing that man walking down the sidewalk. They’re calling him a person of interest in the case and are asking the public for help identifying him.

Boston Police are seeking the identity of this man (Image credit BPD)

Correia’s cousin told WBZ-TV Thursday that friends and family do not recognize him.

Correia didn’t show up to pick up her two-year old daughter Sunday and she didn’t answer any phone calls or text messages. Friends and family filed a missing persons report Monday. They hung missing person posters outside of the Venu nightclub Thursday morning, hoping to generate leads in the case.

(Photo credit: Anna Meiler – WBZ-TV)

Correia, who is approximately 5-foot 3-inches tall, was last seen wearing big hoop earrings, an orange jumpsuit and a jean jacket with an image of red lips and pink wings on the back of it.

Anyone with information is asked to call Boston Police at 617-343-4275.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s