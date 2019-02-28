



FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – Police are warning the Framingham State University community about the latest in a string of racist incidents reported on campus.

A student reported that a racist note was left under their door at Towers Hall. The note appeared to be sprawled on a paper napkin.

Campus police and Framingham Police officers went door to door trying to find anyone who may have witnessed the incident.

The Gatepost, Framingham State’s campus newspaper, reported that faculty organized a protest Thursday morning following the incident. Participants were holding signs that said “No Hate.”

Framingham State president Javier Cevallos said in a statement that anyone with information is urged to come forward.

As President of Framingham State University, I denounce any and all racist behavior on our campus. I know that the vast majority of you also stand with me in condemning this act. Any single incident of racism is one too many, so we must work as a community to root out this behavior.

Framingham State has, and always will, stand for respect and inclusion. We are committed to providing the necessary resources to ensure that everyone feels safe on campus and that your thoughts and ideas for addressing these incidents are being heard.

The incident is the latest in a string of racial issues at Framingham State. In recent years the school has dealt with racist graffiti, notes, and flyers on campus.

Handwriting samples from some of the notes were previously sent to the FBI for analysis.