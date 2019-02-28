FRAMINGHAM (CBS) – A driver is facing charges after a Framingham crash that left a woman with a broken wrist. Police say the man admitted he smoked out of a bong while at a red light shortly before he veered across several lanes of traffic and over the median.

Police arrested William Landaverde, 19, after he crashed his Nissan into a van that was leaving a Cochituate Road parking lot on Tuesday. The van driver was taken to MetroWest Medical Center.

Another driver captured the crash on their dashboard camera and is expected to give the video to police. The witness told police Landaverde veered “suddenly” into oncoming traffic, avoiding cars in the road before striking the van.

Landaverde told the responding officer he does not have a license. Police detected a strong odor of marijuana, but Landaverde initially denied that he had smoked.

But according to Framingham Police, Landaverde had red eyes and slowed speech, and eventually admitted he was “out of it” after smoking from a bong while on Route 30.

Landaverde was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of drugs, driving to endanger, and driving without a license. In addition, he received a citation for a marked lanes violation.

The Framingham man was released without bail and is next scheduled to be in court on April 12.