FORT MYERS, Fla (CBS) — Blake Swihart is back in the Red Sox lineup Thursday, one day after his younger brother passed away unexpectedly.

Swihart will bat sixth and DH for Boston in their exhibition tilt against the Washington Nationals at JetBlue Park. He was slated to play Wednesday but was a late scratch after his adoptive brother, Romell Jordan, died suddenly at the age of 23.

Following Wednesday’s exhibition games, Boston skipper Alex Cora said that Swihart wanted to be back in the lineup come Thursday.

“He feels that being around his teammates right now is good for him, he feels like whenever he has to go, he’ll go, but not right now,” Cora told reporters. “He’s here with his wife and around the guys so he feels like, why not? Whatever he wants to do. I told him, ‘Dude, whatever you want to do [Thursday]. If you want to play, you play. If you don’t want to play…’ He kind of like said, ‘My brother would probably love me to show up and play’ so he might DH [Thursday].”

Several regulars will also play for Boston. Here is the lineup they’ll send out against Nationals ace Max Scherzer:

1. Andrew Benintendi, LF
2. Mookie Betts, RF
3. Jackie Bradley Jr., CF
4. Xander Bogaerts, SS
5. Brock Holt, 2B
6. Blake Swihart, DH
7. Christian Vazquez, C
8. Bobby Dalbec, 3B
9. Josh Ockimey, 1B

Righty Hector Velazquez is on the bump for Boston in his first start of the spring.

