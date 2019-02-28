  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Cambridge Police, Massachusetts Institute Of Technology, Mike LaCrosse


CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Three construction workers have been hurt after scaffolding fell from a building and landed on them on the campus of MIT.

The incident happened around 3:00 p.m. at a construction site on Vassar St. which is part of the MIT campus.

The construction workers were on the ground level when construction material fell on top of them from the third floor. The three workers were taken to area hospitals, one is in critical condition.

MIT construction site where three workers were injured by debris. (WBZ-TV)

“It was just the wrong time to be in that location,” said Cambridge Fire Assistant Chief Paul Sheehan.

The construction project is being run by Walsh Brothers. The project will be a new dorm building for MIT.

Cambridge Police, MIT Police and OSHA are investigating. It is still unclear what caused the materials to fall down.

Mike LaCrosse

