



(MARE) – Jermani is a friendly, outgoing five-year-old boy of African American/Hispanic descent. He has a great sense of humor and enjoys showing affectionate towards those he cares about. Jermani is a very energetic child who likes to be active in the outdoors. His other interests include books, art, building and music. Jermani is developmentally on target and he enjoys school. He is well liked by his teachers and his peers.

The ideal family for Jermani is one that is active and patient. He can be placed in a one or two-parent family as the youngest or only child in the home. Jermani is legally free for adoption and his social worker is currently exploring in-state and local families given his need for a lengthier transition.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.